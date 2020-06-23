Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERIC. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. 5,487,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 74,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 135,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

