Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERIC. Cowen raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth $24,678,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,906,000 after buying an additional 2,491,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,803,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,891,000 after buying an additional 2,226,588 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,841,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,784,000 after buying an additional 2,156,595 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,138,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,523. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 153.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

