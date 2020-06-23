Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Receives $71.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSE TER traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.75. 4,815,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

