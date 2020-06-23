Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $18.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ternium from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.94.

NYSE TX traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 264,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ternium has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Ternium by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

