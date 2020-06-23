Terracoin Market Cap Reaches $983,032.88 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $983,032.88 and $84.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,652.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.52 or 0.02512573 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00632220 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.