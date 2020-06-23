TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Director Mark E. Baldwin Acquires 117,068 Shares

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Director Mark E. Baldwin purchased 117,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $50,339.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TTI stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,776,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 504,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

