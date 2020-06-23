The Force Protocol (FOR) One Day Volume Hits $799,998.00

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $12.11 million and $799,998.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006901 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000382 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

