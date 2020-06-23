The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $21.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.73.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.
In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
WU traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 3,389,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,821,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
