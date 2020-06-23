THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU) Trading Down 0.3%

THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.35 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.45 ($0.18), approximately 67,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 68,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

About THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with consistent long term capital appreciation utilizing the investment skills of Third Point LLC through investment of all of its capital (net of short term working capital requirements) in Class E shares of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd (the Master Fund).

