Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Receives $77.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.