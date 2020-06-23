Thore Cash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58,881.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $50,886.77 and $58,881.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00456362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003314 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

