Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce $237.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.28 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $340.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.99 million to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a positive return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $337.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.52 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.22.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

