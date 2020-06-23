TokenClub (TCT) Market Cap Tops $4.27 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. TokenClub has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin and BigONE. During the last week, TokenClub has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.78 or 0.05334283 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

About TokenClub

TCT is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,623,100 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinBene, FCoin, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.