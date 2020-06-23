Total SA (TOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.635 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.60.
Total has a payout ratio of 221.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Total to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.3%.
TOT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Total has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.66.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TOT. Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.
In other news, Director S.A. Total purchased 647,511 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,082,152.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,009,742 shares of company stock worth $10,309,172.
Total Company Profile
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
