Total SA (TOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.635 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Total has a payout ratio of 221.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Total to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.3%.

TOT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Total has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Total will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOT. Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

In other news, Director S.A. Total purchased 647,511 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,082,152.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,009,742 shares of company stock worth $10,309,172.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

