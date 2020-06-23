Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $315.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

