TransferCoin Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $36,843.77 and $61.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

