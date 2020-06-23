TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $94.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 558,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,715.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,553,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,208 shares of company stock worth $18,563,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 174.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

