TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 653.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the period.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,858,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,498. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

