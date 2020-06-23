TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $666,069.03 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $666,069.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,929,446.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.49. 227,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,449. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 17,844.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

