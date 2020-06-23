Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.29.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Trivago from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.15 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.05 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Trivago alerts:

Shares of TRVG stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.10. 307,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,713. The stock has a market cap of $738.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.35. Trivago has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 26.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Trivago will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trivago by 64.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trivago by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $1,679,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.