TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a market cap of $165,621.46 and approximately $21,286.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.01856138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00110495 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

