Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,668 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $5,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $66,492,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

