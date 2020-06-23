Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.23. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

TRMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,339.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth about $4,564,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. 390,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.07. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $36.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

