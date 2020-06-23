TrustVerse Market Cap Tops $13.93 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.02 or 0.05337812 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031598 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002552 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.