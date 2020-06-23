Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 1,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

About Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

