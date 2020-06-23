Ultimate Secure Cash Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $237,619.64 and approximately $250.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

