Ultra Price Hits $0.0432 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $97,652.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,652.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.52 or 0.02512573 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002188 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00632220 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,584,632 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

