Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.69), 5,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 274% from the average session volume of 1,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.62).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Unicorn AIM VCT’s payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

