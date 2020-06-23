United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,919 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $80,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,046. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

