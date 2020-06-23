Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 542,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 1,446.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

OLED traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.69. 5,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,693. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.22.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.