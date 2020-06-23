Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Up 5.6%

Upland Resources Ltd (LON:UPL)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), 3,026,246 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,710,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.99.

Upland Resources (LON:UPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

