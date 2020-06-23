Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $284,387.36 in Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $284,387.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Hayden Brown sold 895 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $6,909.40.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,781,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Upwork Inc has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

