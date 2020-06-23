US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. US Well Services posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 67.12% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $112.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

USWS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,507. US Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Well Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in US Well Services by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in US Well Services by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in US Well Services in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in US Well Services by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

