USD Coin (USDC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $275.60 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Poloniex, Korbit and FCoin. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $928.88 million and approximately $275.60 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.87 or 0.02536900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00066388 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 931,069,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,919,889 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Korbit, SouthXchange, CPDAX, OKEx, LATOKEN, Hotbit, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, Crex24, Coinsuper, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

