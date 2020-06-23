USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One USDK token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and approximately $94.38 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.01877823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00170367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00114151 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.