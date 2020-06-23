Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 181.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $113,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 9,297,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,946,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

