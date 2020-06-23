Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 265,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.54. 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

