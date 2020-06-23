Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after buying an additional 2,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after buying an additional 8,604,292 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,890,000 after buying an additional 394,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $313,312,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.01. 1,272,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,617. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.