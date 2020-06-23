Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $43,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after buying an additional 6,563,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,704,000 after buying an additional 766,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after buying an additional 757,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after buying an additional 1,978,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $101.46. 1,462,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

