Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $256.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $256.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.05.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.10. 1,216,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.18. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $244.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,679,890. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

