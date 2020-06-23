Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0853 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $114.48 million and $1.38 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002563 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005720 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000928 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,084,603,049 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.