Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $715,300.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market cap of $3.78 million and $715,300.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00889429 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000103 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000788 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.