Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.07.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,216. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $173.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

