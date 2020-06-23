VestChain (VEST) Reaches Market Cap of $277.16 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. VestChain has a market capitalization of $277.16 million and approximately $255,967.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VestChain has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VestChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.01830330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00170086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00111124 BTC.

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

VestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

