Vitae Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.60 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00014764 BTC on major exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $27.60 million and $411,930.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vitae has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

