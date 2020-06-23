VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sells $857,714.34 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $7.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 39,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,790 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $88,006,000 after acquiring an additional 183,951 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in VMware by 25.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

