VouchForMe (IPL) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Coinbe and HitBTC. VouchForMe has a market cap of $310,888.00 and $27,975.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,480,904 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

