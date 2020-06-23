vSlice (VSL) Achieves Market Cap of $192,728.67

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 374.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. vSlice has a market cap of $192,728.67 and $289.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSlice token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Liqui. Over the last seven days, vSlice has traded up 437.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.01844264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00169942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00110778 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice’s genesis date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

