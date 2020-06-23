Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $133.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

NYSE VMC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $119.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,415. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.69. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,928,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,657,000 after purchasing an additional 266,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after purchasing an additional 567,111 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $361,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

