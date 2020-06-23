Walt Disney’s (DIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Walt Disney from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.92. 12,166,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,258,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $11,093,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

